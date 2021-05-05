JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 21-year-old Grandview man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday, which left another man dead.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office, 21-year-old Davion Lamont Fugate has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Court records say Grandview police were called to the area of 129th and Byars Road around 1:30 p.m. for a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the victim dead inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
That victim, Roosevelt Williamson, had been shot.
After talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance, Grandview police determined that Fugate had chased after Williamson's car as Williamson tried to flee. They say Fugate then fired shots, "endangering not only the victim but other citizens in the area."
When the video shows the car crashing, Fugate can be seen running up to the car and then two additional gunshots can be heard.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.
No further information is available at this time.
