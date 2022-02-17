JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with 11 felonies in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 6.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 21-year-old Kershmire Ralls has been charged with:
- First-degree murder
- First-degree assault (two counts)
- Armed criminal action (five counts)
- Discharge of a firearm (two counts)
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
According to court records that were filed yesterday, KCPD officers went to Archibald and Broadway in the Westport area in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021.
They found the victim, Jabraughn James, when the arrived. James was ultimately declared dead at the hospital.
They also found, or learned about, two other shooting victims. One of them had life-threatening injuries.
Ralls already has two felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Video from the Westport area shows him chasing and shooting at three victims that he'd seen at a bar. He traveled to various parts of Westport on foot and in a vehicle before using an alley, which allowed him to intercept the victims without being seen.
According to the prosecutor's office, the victims appeared to have no idea that they were in danger.
Ralls then fired multiple shots at the victims, hitting all three.
Prosecutors have requested that Ralls be held without bond. A mugshot is not currently available.
