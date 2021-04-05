LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – New autopsy determines the death of Kansas man, Alonzo Brooks who was found in a creek in La Cygne back in 2004 has been ruled a homicide. Brooks’ case was featured in Netflix’s reboot of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ in 2020.
Brooks’ body was exhumed in July of 2020 and transported to Dover Air Force Base for an autopsy and further investigation by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner. The examiner reported that Brook's death was caused by a homicide.
“We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “This new examination by a team of the world’s best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice.”
In the new autopsy, examiners focused on injuries that would not be consistent with decomposition.
The FBI’s commitment to justice remains at the forefront of each and every investigation,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan. “Our reach is broad, and the strength of our investigative tools are exceptional. We remain dedicated to uncovering the truth surrounding the murder of Alonzo Brooks and ensuring those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”
In 2019, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas and the FBI reopened Brook's 2004 case that went cold. In part of the new investigation, FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved in Brook's death.
Original investigation details:
23-year-old Brooks from Gardner KS went to a party at a on April 3, 2004. The party was at farm home near La Cygne, KS with about 100 people, Brooks being one of the Black people in attendance. Investigation focus is to determine whether the case was racially motivated.
Brooks was left without a ride home after the friends he rode to the party had left before he did. He was last seen alive at the farmhouse party.
When he did not make it home the next day, friends and family contacted Linn County Sherriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department with help of other law enforcement, searched around the farmhouse and parts of the creek and did not find Brooks.
After Brooks was missing for a month, friends and family searched on the road near the farmhouse and walked Middle Creek. Within the hour, they located Brooks' body on top of a pile of brush in the creek.
Investigators suspected foul play and initially ruled Brooks’ death “suspicious." But leads were few, and an autopsy did not determine the cause of death and interviews did not lead to any arrests.
Brooks' case received national attention when it was part of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries series that aired in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.