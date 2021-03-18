JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a QuikTrip in Independence on Tuesday.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 20-year-old Anthony Pasquale of Blue Springs has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records filed Thursday, Independence police went to the QuikTrip on U.S. 24 Highway after someone called and said shots were being fired.
When they arrived, they found Xavier Plotner outside the store's entrance and on the ground. He had been shot in the chest.
Security video showed the suspect, later identified as Pasquale, and his vehicle.
The video shows Pasquale approaching Plotner's vehicle at the gas pumps. Pasquale then puts his hand on Plotner's car door and Plotner is seen coming out, fists swinging, at Pasquale.
Pasquale is then seen holding a gun and pointing it at Plotner, who frantically ran toward the store. Plotner then collapses at the front entrance.
Independence police distributed identifying information about the suspect they were looking for and Pasquale was taken into custody after an officer identified his vehicle.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000.
