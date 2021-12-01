A KCK standoff ended with two children shot and the suspect dead.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A suspect barricaded inside a KCK home shot two young children and a woman before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning.

The two children shot are aged 3 and 7. One of those children died from their injuries, according to Kansas City, KS, police.

Officers had responded at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday to a shooting at Welborn Park. Once there, they found a black woman in her 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect, a black man with dreads and a red shirt, left the scene in a newer gold SUV and barricaded himself inside a home at 55th Drive and Everett Avenue. As officers were approaching, they heard three gunshots.

Police set up a perimeter and ended up entering the home after a short time. Once inside the home, police found the suspect dead and the two children shot. 

Investigators do not yet know the relationship between the man, woman and children.

