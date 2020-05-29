JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two young children died in a car accident Friday evening after they took keys to the family vehicle and began driving it.
A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said the children took the vehicle and started driving it around the property, but then continued onto E. Blue Mills Road and N. Miller Drive.
The driver traveled at a high rate of speed and lost control. It traveled off the roadway and ended up in a creek, catching fire.
The wreck happened around 5 p.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating and will release more information soon.
