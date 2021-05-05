GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The authorities provided a press conference this afternoon and stated that the 2-year-old girl has been found safe is with family.
De'Shawn Barr-Cotton is still at large.
Stay with KCTV5 News for further updates.
Previous coverage is below.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an allegedly abducted 2-year-old girl in the Northland.
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued the alert after Samyia D. Barr was taken by her father about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the father assaulted the child's mother and showed a firearm.
Gladstone police are looking for 25-year-old De'Shawn Barr-Cotton. He is driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.
Barr-Cotton is a black man, about 5'7" tall with brown hair and black eyes, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.