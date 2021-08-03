KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office, two men will be going trial in connection with the shooting at Tequila KC in October of 2019.
Four people died as a result of that shooting and multiple people were injured.
Hugo Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre have both been charged with:
- capital murder
- attempted first-degree murder
- five counts of aggravated battery
- aggravated assault
- criminal possession of a firearm
Following a preliminary hearing, the Wyandotte County District Court "found probable cause to bind over" the two men for trial.
The release from the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office states that, "Arraignment on these charges is set for December 20, 2021 at 10am in Division 9."
