KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two teenagers were shot in a parking lot incident outside of a charter school basketball game Wednesday night in Kansas City, police say. One other teenager was taken into custody.
Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in response to a large disturbance just outside of the school. The Kauffman School was playing basketball inside against Hogan Preparatory Academy, according to a Missouri State High School Activities Association schedule. Both are Kansas City public charter schools.
Off-duty officers were working to escort the large crowd away, when gunshots were fired in the parking lot near 63rd Street and Meyer Boulevard. Two victims later showed up at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
During the incident, police took a juvenile teenager into custody in relation to the shooting for further investigation.
Police described the victims as in their late teens---one an adult, the other a juvenile---and said they are not Kauffman School students.
