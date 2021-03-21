KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say two teenagers, one a male and one a female, were killed on Saturday in the area of E. 73rd Street and Norton in Kansas City.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday night police officers were called to E. 73rd and Norton on a shooting.
When they arrived, a woman was found shot and had died due to her injuries.
Family members were concerned about a second victim from the initial call.
On Sunday, an officer located the second victim early in the afternoon. The body was found behind a vacant house.
Police learned that there was a fight between two small groups of people when the shots were fired. They both ran away from the scene on foot.
There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
