KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department is dealing with yet another structure fire tonight.
The large fire is was an ongoing situation as of 10:30 p.m. Monday night near Troost Avenue and E. 81st St. at the Waldo Heights apartment complex.
According to one of the battalion chiefs, the call about the fire came in at 8 p.m.
Two people who were trapped on a third-floor balcony jumped in an effort to get to safety. Those two individuals were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
At least one to three other people were rescued from the third-story balcony by firefighters via ladder.
A primary and secondary search was conducted, but no one else was found inside.
The fire then began burning out of control, so crews exited the apartment and began a defensive strategy from the outside with the hoses on the ladder trucks.
Six ambulances were ordered. However, as stated, two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire appears to have started on the third floor and was contained to the third floor before it eventually burst through the roof.
