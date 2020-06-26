PLEASANT VALLEY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in Pleasant Valley were involved in a standoff on Friday following a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Liberty Drive in the morning.
The incident began shortly after 5 a.m. according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The authorities knew at least one person was barricaded inside a home there.
One victim was found at the scene. That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Pleasant Valley Police Department and deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene for quite some time. Deputies noted that a negotiator was on scene and assisting officers.
At about 1:30 p.m., one man came out of the resident voluntarily.
The authorities gave another man inside the residence 30 minutes to come out and when he didn't they went in to retrieve him. He was hiding in the basement.
Both men were taken into custody.
Drivers were advised that Pleasant Valley Road, also called South Liberty Parkway, was closed east of I-35 to Flintlock Road. The public was being asked to avoid the area.
