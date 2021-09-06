KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says two people were taken into custody this evening following a standoff.
Just before 6:30 p.m., officers went to a residence in the 3800 block of Olive after someone called regarding an armed person and/or domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived, they talked to a woman across the street. She told them that a man inside the residence had threatened her with a gun. However, she was able to get out and call 911.
The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.
Officers then surrounded the residence in an effort to both prevent escape and de-escalate the situation. Officers called for the suspects to come out, but that didn't work. They then called a standoff, requesting more tactical resources and negotiators be brought to the scene.
By 7 p.m., two male came outside the residence and were taken into custody without incident.
Currently, detectives believe that no additional people are inside the residence. Tactical officers are working with detectives to process the scene and continue the investigation.
Also, there is no major traffic disruption along 39th or Prospect due to this.
No further information is available at this time.
