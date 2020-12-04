2 taken into custody after Cass County deputy's vehicle is rammed during chase

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Cass County Sheriff's Office vehicle was rammed during a pursuit that happened overnight and two people were taken into custody.
Around 12:30 a.m., deputies went to northbound I-49 north of Harrisonville to help officers pursuing a 2005 Chevrolet truck.
A deputy responded to the area in a vehicle with a grappler device and was able to stop the vehicle about a mile south of Peculiar.
The driver then got out of the truck and a passenger tried to drive away. However, the truck was still attached to the grappler so it couldn't go anywhere.
The person then put the truck in reverse, hitting the deputy's vehicle.
Both vehicles were damaged and unable to leave the scene.
Two people were taken into custody at the scene. One passenger was questioned and then released.
The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Jeramy T. Box from Kansas City, was arrested on multiple warrants out of KC. He's being held pending charges related to this incident.
Bailey K. Allen, a 33-year-old from Harrisonville, was arrested on an active warrant for second-degree burglary in Jackson County. The bond is $5,500. Allen is also being held pending charged related to ramming the deputy's vehicle.
The authorities did not say the deputy was injured in this incident.
“The ability to deploy the proper staff, tools, and training to apprehend criminals is essential to our mission to keep Cass County safe," said Sheriff Jeff Weber. "In this case the suspect acted with wanton disregard towards the public and deputies safety."
