KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed on Monday morning and the suspect has been taken into custody.
According to the police, the incident happened in the 6400 block of College just after 11:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the first victim who said the suspect (this victim's ex-girlfriend) had come to the residence armed with a knife and looking for drugs.
That woman than stabbed the first victim in the arm and leg.
Then, the suspect went to the victim's mother and stabbed her in the throat/upper check.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Both victims were treated at the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
