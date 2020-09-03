KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two Kansas City, Kansas, men have been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after a methamphetamine lab caught fire in 2017.
The two men sentenced are Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 43, and Jesus Cervantes-Aguiler, 23. Both are from KCK.
During a July 2019 trial, both men were convicted of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
During the trial, evidence was presented that firefighters went to the 2700 block of Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 1, 2017 and discovered methamphetamine conversion lab inside the house that had caught fire.
Evidence was presented that tied the two defendants to the lab. That included a blue spiral notebook in which cash transactions had been recorded.
There was also surveillance video from a business that showed one of the defendants buying items that were then found around the lab.
