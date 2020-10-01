OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Today, the Saint Luke's Health System announced that two of their community hospital locations in Overland Park will be closed so they can streamline their services and provide "emergency care where there is the greatest patient demand."
On Dec. 30, the Saint Luke's Community Hospitals at 75th & Metcalf and 159th & 69 Highway will be closed.
Impacted employees will be eligible to apply for other open positions within the Saint Luke's Health System.
"Overall, our Community Hospital model has performed remarkably well, and has allowed us to effectively expand access in a critical segment of our market," said Bobby Olm-Shipman, Saint Luke's South and East Region CEO. "However, two of our locations have seen lower patient volumes since opening, and as we look at ways to provide care while operating as efficiently as possible during this challenging time, we have made the decision to close these two locations."
The following Saint Luke's Community Hospital locations will remain open:
- Leawood – 132nd Street and State Line Road
- The Legends in Kansas City, Kansas
- Olathe – 135th Street and Black Bob Road
- Roeland Park – Johnson Drive and Roe Ave.
- Shawnee – Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road
