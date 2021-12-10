KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A major crash overnight in Kansas City blocked interstate traffic and seriously injured two people who had to be rescued from their vehicles.
The crash involved three vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near The Paseo. Crews had to rescue two people from the vehicles. They were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.
Traffic was backed up following the incident. The scene was cleared shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.
