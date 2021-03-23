KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Board of Police Commissioners approved two policies on Tuesday related to requested police reforms.
One policy relates to body cameras and the other relates to how department members should engage with protesters.
The Internally Recorded Digital Media Records Policy requires officers to have on body cameras during every interaction with the public. This policy also encompasses the KCPD's in-car cameras and interrogation videos.
Non-evidentiary video will be retained for 180 days.
“I commend you for continuing to do the work on this,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also serves on the Board of Police Commissioners.
The First Amendment Protected Activities Policy outlines what officers should do when engaging with individuals who are participating activities protected by the First Amendment.
That policy explicitly prohibits officers from using less-lethal weapons and munitions to disperse crowds in the event of an unlawful assembly.
It also states, “Members will make all reasonable efforts to allow law-abiding individuals to continue to exercise their First Amendment protected rights, and will focus efforts on those individuals in the active assembly who violate the law.”
A release from the KCPD says, "The department did extensive legal research and looked into best practices nationwide to draft the policies. Members met with community stakeholders, city leaders, prosecutors and others to create the policies that address community concerns."
