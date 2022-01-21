OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Two police officers were hospitalized with smoke inhalation after responding to an Overland Park apartment fire on Friday morning.
Police and fire crews responded at 10:56 a.m. to the fire at Casa De Fuentes Apartments near 117th Street and Stearns Street. The fire started in a downstairs apartment that showed signs of a hoarding situation.
The building was evacuated with no residents injured, but two police officers were transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.
The Overland Park Fire Department said on Twitter that its firefighters were "battling extreme hoarding conditions as they attempt to search the fire apartment."
