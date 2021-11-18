UPDATE (11:44a): The two children have been found safe, police say.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple of Kansas City children are missing from the Northland, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Elicia Simpson, 9, and Maekoda Schinabarger, 10, were last seen around 8 a.m. in the area near Northeast 42nd Street and North Bellaire Avenue.
Elicia was wearing a green coat, black shorts, white tennis shoes and a grey or silver backpack. Maekoda was last seen wearing a white hoodie with characters on it, and black shorts.
Elicia is five-foot-three, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes (left in picture).
Maekoda is five-foot-one, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes (right in picture).
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5139.
