INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Two people, both under the age of 18, were taken into custody earlier today after fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle.
According to the Independence Police Department, an officer tried to stop a maroon Dodge Avenger for traffic violations around noon near 24 Highway and Cogan Road.
However, the vehicle fled east on the highway before going south on 291 Highway. The vehicle then went west on Salisbury Road until it ran a red light at 24 Highway.
At that point, the maroon Dodge hit another vehicle that was going east on the highway. That vehicle then hit a third that was near the intersection.
The maroon Dodge ended up west of the intersection, where two people got out and ran away.
After short foot pursuit, both of them were apprehended.
One of them sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Both are minors, so the case has been referred to Jackson County Family Court.
A loaded gun was found inside the vehicle.
The only person in the first vehicle that the maroon Dodge hit sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
