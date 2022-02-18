KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A double shooting in the Argentine Neighborhood killed two males under the age of 18 early Friday morning, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
Officers responded shortly after midnight to Birch Drive just west of South 22nd Street on a shooting call. There they found two juvenile males inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were pronounced dead the scene, police said.
Police have released no suspect information and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call police or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
