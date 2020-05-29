JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after two minors died in a car crash in unincorporated Jackson County.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at E. Blue Mills Road and N. Miller Drive.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating and will release more information later tonight.
