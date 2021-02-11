PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are dead as a result of a shooting that the Parkville police chief believes happened following a dispute over the sale of firewood.
Parkville police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Highway 9 and Coffey Road on Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m.
One man died at the scene and a second man, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 7:20 p.m.
According to the police chief, the shooting appears to have happened following an argument over the sale of firewood in the 6700 block of NW Hidden Valley Road in unincorporated Platte County.
Two men and a teenager drove away from there in a truck pulling a trailer loaded with firewood.
The truck was then pursued by a car until the truck pulled over on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 9.
At that time, the car stopped in front of the truck and a man got out of the car and started shooting at the truck. Both men were struck, but the teenager was not harmed.
The shooting suspect then went home and called police to report what happened.
He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Platte County Jail.
Parkville police are still investigating the incident and will provide updates as they are available.
