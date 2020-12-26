LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Two men are dead and five other people are injured, including three children, following a crash that happened on Christmas night in Lee’s Summit.
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound I-470 near Woods Chapel Road in Lee’s Summit just after 11 p.m.
A 2012 Mazda 5 was going the wrong way on the interstate when it hit a 2018 Dodge Journey and then also hit a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The Mazda then went off the west side of the road and hit the cable barrier in the median.
Meanwhile, the Dodge lost control and hit a 1986 Ford F-150, the Chevy slid to a rest in the road, and a 2015 Kia Sedona was hit by debris from the crash.
The man driving the Mazda, 30-year-old Alexander G. Thirstrup from Lee’s Summit, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
The man driving the Chevy, 27-year-old Domonic M. Robinson from Independence, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report states he was not wearing a seat belt.
There were four passengers in the Chevy, three of whom were children under the age of 10 years old, also from Independence. Those three children sustained minor injuries. A 28-year-old female passenger was seriously injured. They were all wearing their seat belts.
The adult female driving the Dodge had minor injuries. She was also wearing her seat belt and is from Blue Springs.
