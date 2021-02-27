The search for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Blue Springs ended with a crash near Blue Ridge Blvd and Richmond Drive in Kansas City Mo following a police chase.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of another Friday in Blue Springs. 

Zaylen Z. Smith, 21, and Donavan Jordan, 21, were charged Saturday. 

Blue Springs charges

Zaylen Smith and Donavan Jordan were charged Saturday in connection to Friday evening's homicide in Blue Springs. 

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

Jordan was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing from police. 

The victim of Friday's shooting was Gregory Marchand, 46. Marchand was shot and killed in the 700 NW Block of 7 Highway. 

Police are looking for a third person of interest in the case. 

