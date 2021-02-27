BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of another Friday in Blue Springs.
Zaylen Z. Smith, 21, and Donavan Jordan, 21, were charged Saturday.
Smith was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Jordan was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing from police.
The victim of Friday's shooting was Gregory Marchand, 46. Marchand was shot and killed in the 700 NW Block of 7 Highway.
Police are looking for a third person of interest in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.