2 men charged in beating death of homeless man near Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men appeared in a Sedgwick County courtroom Friday afternoon in connection to the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes.
David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 30, both of Wichita, are each charged with second-degree murder in Barnes’ death.
On Feb. 22, 2022, a witness told Wichita police that Chandler allegedly struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe in the 600 block of N. Seneca. The witness also identified Molina as being involved in Barnes’ death. He was located after leaving the scene on a bicycle prior to officers arriving. Police said all of the individuals involved were known to be homeless.
Bond was set at $500,000 for both Chandler and Molina. Both men are scheduled to appear back in court on March 7.
