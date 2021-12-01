JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men, who are brothers, and a woman have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 43rd and Cleveland last Friday.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Bonzel Fowler, 30-year-old Byron Fowler, and 27-year-old Tateona Jackson-Williams have been sharged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the Blue Valley Market at E. 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue on Nov. 26 after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Edmon E. Alexander had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.
Surveillance video caught the shooting on camera. It showed shots being fired from the passenger side and backseat of one vehicle toward another vehicle.
One of the defendants told police that he and the codefendants were at the market when an altercation happened with Alexander. According to the prosecutor's office, that defendant said shots were fired only after the victim shot at them.
Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for the Fowlers and a $50,000 bond for Jackson-Williams.
