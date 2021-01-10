LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were killed overnight when a pickup truck went off the road, leading to a rollover crash.
According to the crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ford F-150 was going south along Route D just south of Route FF at 10:40 p.m. when the driver failed to navigate a curve.
The truck then went off the east side of the road and hit a chevron sign (a yellow road side with a black marking indicating an upcoming curve).
The truck then went airborne and hit a tree before rolling over.
Both the driver and the only passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has been identified as Sean G. Standeford, 39, of Oak Grove, Missouri.
The passenger has been identified as Samantha C. Schell, 28, of Holden, Missouri.
Neither individual was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
