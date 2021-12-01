KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are dealing with a semi that caught fire at I-70 and I-435 in KC on Wednesday afternoon, which left two people dead.
The incident started shortly after 4 p.m. where the two highways intersect out by the stadiums.
It has led to the exit from westbound I-70 to southbound I-435 being closed. There are emergency vehicles at southbound I-435 and eastbound I-70, too.
The estimated clearance time is currently around 11 p.m.
The fire department confirmed that they are working on the incident and that HAZMAT operations are in effect.
Hazmat crews were brought in to remove the fuel that spilled from the semi. The truck was carrying epoxy that still needs to be removed.
At this time, it looks like the fire has been extinguished. Crews are still at the scene, though.
Two people have died as a result of this incident; both were inside the semi.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to gather more information.
