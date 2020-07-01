KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Police have identified two people killed in an early Monday morning crash in Kansas City when their speeding car crashed into a building.
The driver of the car, 30-year-old Kelly Jackson of Kansas City, and a back seat passenger, 22-year-old Day'drina Whitmire of Independence, died at the scene of the crash, police said. A passenger in the front seat was hospitalized in critical condition.
Witnesses saw the car, described as a convertible Ford Mustang, and a white vehicle speed past them on Truman Road around 2 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release. The witnesses said the Mustang went out of control, left the road and crashed into a building.
Police did not indicate that any arrests or charges have been made in the case.
