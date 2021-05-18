INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon, which involved a Porsche.
The police say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 40 Highway at Denton Road.
A gold Porsche was going east on the highway at a “high rate of speed” when it drove into the oncoming lanes to pass slower traffic.
A silver Toyota was going west in the right lane when the Porsche then hit it head-on.
The driver of the Porsche and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old man from KCMO, later died.
The driver of the Toyota and a passenger inside were also taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. That passenger, a 41-year-old from KCMO, died as a result of her injuries.
MoDOT said that the closure will last another two to three hours while the authorities investigate.
UPDATE: The eastbound lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.
Stay with KCTV5 News. We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.
