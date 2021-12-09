ATCHISON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Two children were hospitalized and two adults were killed Wednesday night after a car crossed the center line of the highway and hit their vehicle head-on outside of Atchison, KS.
Authorities said a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on U.S. 73 Highway, a few miles south of Atchison, when the Camry crossed the center line and into a northbound lane, hitting a Toyota Corolla in a violent head-on collision at 9:20 p.m.
Two adults and two children were in the Corolla. Felieca Paxton, 26, and Jovonnie Franklin, 33, died in the crash. They were both from Atchison. A 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were both injured and taken to the hospital, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.
The 6 year old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital. The 7 year old suffered minor injuries, but was also hospitalized, the report states.
The crash report notes that it's unclear whether proper child seat(s) and/or seatbelts were being used at the time by the children. The two adults were not using seatbelts, the report states.
The driver of the Camry that crossed the center line, 37-year-old Derek Wohletz of Tonganoxie, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Kansas Health System. He was also not wearing his seatbelt, the crash report states.
