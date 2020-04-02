JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two KCK men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Westport that happened in late February.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer, 18-year-old Lavont Carter and 20-year-old Christien Woody have each been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents filed this week, Carter and Woody were identified by the authorities after they reviewed surveillance video of scene the shooting, which happened on Feb. 20.
The video showed that Carter and Woody were with other people in a white SUV from which gunsots were fired.
Three other people have already been charged in connection with this shooting that killed 17-year-old Devin Harris and injured four others.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 for each defendant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.