KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two KCPD officers responding to a call collided in an intersection Thursday night, an incident that sent both officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One officer was going south of Troost Avenue through a green light, while the other was traveling slowly through the intersection while going west on Armour Road. Both were responding to a call, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The crash sent one of the police vehicles off the roadway and into a field southwest of the intersection. A narrative released by KCPD states that a construction site at the northeast corner of the intersection obstructs the view for vehicles approaching the intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.