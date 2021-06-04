Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two KCPD officers responding to a call collided in an intersection Thursday night, an incident that sent both officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One officer was going south of Troost Avenue through a green light, while the other was traveling slowly through the intersection while going west on Armour Road. Both were responding to a call, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The crash sent one of the police vehicles off the roadway and into a field southwest of the intersection. A narrative released by KCPD states that a construction site at the northeast corner of the intersection obstructs the view for vehicles approaching the intersection.

