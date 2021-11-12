(KCTV) -- From Patrick Mahomes' lips to Whataburger's ears, the popular Texas-based burger restaurant is set to open up its first two locations in the Kansas City area this month.
The company will open its first Kansas City-area restaurant on Monday when it opens a Whataburger on Northeast Douglas Street just south of Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit.
Two weeks later, they will open a Whataburger on East Valley View Parkway near Eastland Center Court in Independence.
"We're excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Kansas City," said Whataburger Senior Area Manager Mike Garza. "We're looking forward to growing here and being part of the community."
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who grew up in Texas and went to college at Texas Tech, made headlines three years ago when he called for Whataburger to open up franchise locations in the Kansas City area. Earlier this year, the company announced it plans to open 30 locations between Wichita and St. Joseph, MO, including the aforementioned locations in Lee's Summit and Independence, along with separate locations in Overland Park, Blue Springs and Raymore.
Those additional Kansas City-area locations and their anticipated opening dates are as follows:
- 8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – late 2021/early 2022
- 905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – early 2022
- 1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – summer 2022
- 95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – summer 2022
