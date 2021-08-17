KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two Kansas men are facing time in prison for a pair of Johnson County bank robberies that happened in 2018 and 2019.
A jury convicted Michael Shiferaw, a 22-year-old from Olathe, of two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery.
Kenya Breakfield, a 23-year-old from Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery.
Court documents say that Shiferaw and Breakfield went into a Leawood Wells Fargo in Oct. 2018 while armed and wearing masks. KCTV5’s previous reporting indicates they were wearing Halloween masks. Shiferaw shot into the ceiling when he entered, court documents say, then pointed a gun at the tellers and forced them to fill a duffel with Monday.
The men then fired another round into the ceiling, yelled “happy holidays,” and fled the bank with the money.
In March 2019, the men then robbed a Commerce Bank in Roeland Park. In that incident, Breakfield acted as the getaway driver and stayed in the car while Shiferaw went into the bank alone.
Shiferaw fired four shots during the robbery, including one that was aimed at a customer who was trying to go into the bank.
Both Shiferaw and Breakfield were arrested soon after that second robbery and the authorities were able to recover the gun that used in both crimes.
“Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Breakfield in connection with the Commerce Bank robbery in exchange for his guilty plea in the Wells Fargo case,” a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said. “Shiferaw elected to go to trial.”
Being convicted of bank robbery carries a maximum of 25 years in prison for each count. Being convicted of discharging a firearm during a bank robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, which is consecutive with any other sentence.
The cases were investigated by the FBI, Olathe police, Leawood police, Roeland Park police, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
