KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least two area colleges are requiring students get the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester.
Rockhurst University and William Jewell College are requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to returning to campus in August. Exemptions are available at both schools based on medical, religious or personal reasons.
At Rockhurst, students will not be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards to the school. Instead they will be required to fill out an online form detailing their vaccination or their exemption.
The university says on their website “in the spirit of our Jesuit core value of ‘cura personalis,’ or care for the whole person, students and others do so honestly to protect the health of other members of the campus community.”
Faculty and staff at the university are not required to get the vaccine. The website says this is “Because the window of eligibility has been open for longer” for faculty and staff. Also “many faculty and staff have reported they have completed a full course of the vaccine. Many who have not yet received the vaccine have reported their intention to do so. In addition, requiring students to get the vaccine in large numbers makes possible many of the richest aspects of student life that have been curtailed because of the pandemic — including visitors to residence halls, normal capacity classroom experiences, regular dining services, and social events.”
William Jewell College is requiring students, faculty and staff to get the vaccine. Proof of vaccination or exemption by employees and students is required by August 1, 2021.
For students heading to college in the fall, their feelings about vaccine rules vary just as much as the rules vary from school to school.
“If they make you wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated, then that’s fine. But I don’t feel like people should be required to get a vaccine to go to college,” Emma Glespy, who heads to Missouri Western State University in the fall said.
“I don’t really mind getting it because it just makes life a lot easier,” soon-to-be University of Central Missouri freshman, Arley Anderson said.
“I don’t think that people should be required to get it vaccination, but I think it’s definitely a good recommendation,” Morgan Homily, future KU freshman, said.
KU tells KCTV5 they have not decided whether they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff yet.
Many area colleges are strongly recommending, yet not requiring the vaccine; Ottawa University, Mizzou, UMKC, UCM, Park University, Pittsburg State, MCC , KCKCC, JCCC and Benedictine College.
Ottawa University chancellor says students, faculty and staff are “expected” to be fully vaccinated prior to the opening of the Fall 2021 semester, but the university stops short of making it a requirement.
All the schools we reached out to will still require masks indoors for unvaccinated students and staff.
Some university spokespersons told KCTV5 they hope peer pressure will help some students make the right decision and get the vaccine.
“I’m happy that I’m vaccinated and I would recommend it to other people just because it’s not gonna hurt you and it’s smart just to keep your family safe, keep other people safe,” Homily said.
Maybe some students like Homily can convince peers who do not want the shot, like Brooke Moore.
“Just because I don’t really feel like it I guess you could say,” Moore said.
Some of the schools not requiring the vaccine say they’re doing so because they know accountability would be difficult without having students show vaccination cards, but showing vaccination cards can be tricky from a legal standpoint.
