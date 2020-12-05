INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said a Ford Mustang was headed eastbound when it left the roadway, at US 24 Hwy and Arlington. The car then collided with the railroad bridge.
The driver was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center and is in critical condition. There was also a passenger in the vehicle that was transported to Centerpoint for serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, but there is indication that alcohol and high speeds were contributing factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The names of the driver and passenger have not been released yet.
