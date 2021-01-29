KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a Kansas City house fire that injured two people Friday afternoon.
Crews responded at 12:05 p.m. to 28th Street and Askew Avenue in response to a working house fire. First responders pulled two people from the home, at least one of whom is in critical condition.
No one else was reported to have been inside the home. Crews do not yet know the cause of the fire.
