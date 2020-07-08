KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police have two men in custody following a high-speed chase Wednesday morning that crossed the state line twice, and eventually ended up in Kearney.
The pursuit, which lasted about 45 minutes, started about 10:15 a.m. when officers tried to stop two men in a red colored Honda Civic near 59th Street and Holmes Road.
The men were suspects in a property crime and aggravated assault case, and were possibly armed with a weapon. The men refused to stop for police and the chase crossed State Line Road going into the cities of Fairway and Prairie Village.
Several times during the chase the vehicle avoided stop sticks put out by police.
The chase went back into Kansas City, Missouri, at 10:30 a.m. It was in the area of U.S. Highway 71 and Meyer Boulevard when the two men then got of the car, which had several flat tires, and carjacked a new vehicle. They took a four-door red colored Chevrolet Cruze.
No one was injured in the carjacking.
The chase continued and the suspects then went north on Hwy. 71, and then continued north on Interstate 35 in the Northland. It was then that speeds during the chase reached up to 120 miles per hour.
Just before 11 a.m., the men exited northbound I-35 at Missouri Highway 92 in Kearney.
The chase ended when authorities used a pit maneuver to stop the car behind a QuikTrip store just south of Hwy. 92.
No one was injured in the incident.
