PLEASANT HILL, KS (KCTV) -- Two people are in custody following a drive-by shooting in Pleasant Hill.

It happened about 3 a.m. Thursday in the Village of Baldwin Park. Cass County deputies were called to the area of Circle Drive and found one vehicle that appeared to have been shot numerous times. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators made contact with the witness who was standing outside when the shooting happened. 

Pleasant Hill police located a vehicle matching the description a short time later.

Deputies took the two subjects into custody at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Lane. They are being held at the Cass County Jail pending formal charges. 

