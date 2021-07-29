KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A police pursuit involving a U-Haul ended in KCK with two people being taken into custody on Thursday evening.
Kansas Highway Patrol, who assisted in the chase, told KCTV5 News that it's believed that the pursuit started in Bonner Springs.
Bonner Springs police confirmed that, saying the U-Haul and those inside were alleged suspects in a $100,000 burglary and theft from an area company.
Ultimately, the chase ended in the area of eastbound I-70 and Mill Street.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
No further details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.