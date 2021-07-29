A police pursuit involving a U-Haul ended in KCK with two people being taken into custody on Thursday evening.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A police pursuit involving a U-Haul ended in KCK with two people being taken into custody on Thursday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol, who assisted in the chase, told KCTV5 News that it's believed that the pursuit started in Bonner Springs.

Bonner Springs police confirmed that, saying the U-Haul and those inside were alleged suspects in a $100,000 burglary and theft from an area company. 

Ultimately, the chase ended in the area of eastbound I-70 and Mill Street. 

Both suspects were taken into custody. 

No further details are available at this time. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.