KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Saturday evening.
According to police, the fatal shooting happened in the area of E. 47th Street and Sterling Avenue at 6 p.m.
When police arrived, they were flagged down by people in the area and directed to the backyard of a residence.
In the yard, police found two adult males who appeared to have been shot.
EMS was called to the scene and rendered aid, but both victims were declared dead at the scene.
At the scene, police told KCTV5 News that two persons of interest had been taken into custody as they continue to investigate.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unknown. Police also don't yet know if the victims are related or if they lived in the home.
Detectives are canvassing neighboring houses for witnesses.
These two deaths bring the homicide count in KCMO to 118 so far this year.
Anyone with information that could help the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
