OSAGE BEACH, MO (KCTV) -- Two people died when a plane crashed near the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach today.
The small airport is right near Lake of the Ozarks.
After receiving numerous calls that there had been a crash, the authorities arrived to find the crash site near Sleepy Hollow Road. That road is not far from the end of the runway.
Two people were on the plane when it crashed and both died.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.