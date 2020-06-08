CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Cass County were dealing with a fatal house fire on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, it happened in the 25000 block of E. 317th Street, south of Harrisonville.
The authorities received word of the fire at 4:30 p.m. Police believe the house was occupied when the fire happened.
The bodies of two people were found inside the house.
The sheriff's office is working with the county fire investigation team and the state fire marshal to locate the victim and determine the cause of the fire, they said.
Other agencies are assisting.
