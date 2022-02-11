KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two fatal crashes overnight in Kansas City killed a total of two people and injured two others.
A Kansas City man was killed in a rollover crash early Friday morning in which he was ejected from the vehicle, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.
The report states Roberto Chavez, 41, was driving near U.S. 169 Highway and Barry Road at 12:57 a.m., when his 2013 Buick went off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Chavez. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later by responding paramedics.
No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was in the car with Chavez. The crash report states that Chavez was not wearing a safety device.
The highway patrol, Kansas City Police Department, Kansas City Fire Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the response and crash investigation.
In the other deadly crash from overnight, a vehicle ran a stoplight at 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway around 1:45 a.m., and collided with another car.
The drivers of both vehicles---a Buick and a Honda CRV---were hospitalized, and passenger in the Buick died from his injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No immediate information was available on which vehicle ran the red light.
