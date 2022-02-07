HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A is investigating a wrong-way crash that happened on I-49 today, which left two people dead.
MSHP Troop A says that all southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 161.2 mile marker. That is just north of Harrisonville proper.
An afternoon update from MSHP says that the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. as a maroon SUV coming from Highway 291 entered the southbound lanes of I-49, going the wrong way.
That SUV then hit a vehicle that was going south. Both drivers were killed upon impact, according to MSHP.
There was a second vehicle that was going south and was hit, but that driver was not injured.
As of about 3:15 p.m., the highway remained closed. However, crews are working to clear the roadway as soon as possible.
The authorities say there is a detour at Route J in Peculiar.
