KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after at least two people were killed on Monday evening.
All we know at this point is that a fiery crash occurred and that two individuals have died.
It happened less than an hour ago in the area of Anderson and Monroe.
KCTV5 News is working to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.